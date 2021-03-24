Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.97

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.97 and traded as high as $34.52. Hurco Companies shares last traded at $32.68, with a volume of 58,811 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.45 million, a P/E ratio of 137.66 and a beta of 0.64.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $44.46 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th.

In other news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,731 shares of Hurco Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $55,582.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hurco Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Hurco Companies by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

