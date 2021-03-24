Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) PT Raised to $18.50

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.25 to $18.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HBAN. Piper Sandler upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.74.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.