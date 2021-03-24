HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HTGM opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.48. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $13.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.24.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

