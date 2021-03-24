Hood River Capital Management LLC Sells 189,840 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Hood River Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 95.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,724 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 189,840 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 107.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,143 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 137.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,857,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,248,000 after buying an additional 1,656,201 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Trex by 297.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,025,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,436,000 after buying an additional 767,362 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 84.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,232,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,260,000 after buying an additional 564,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Trex by 85.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,011,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,390,000 after buying an additional 464,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of TREX opened at $87.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 60.53 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.90. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $107.64.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their target price on Trex from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.