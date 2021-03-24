Hood River Capital Management LLC Purchases 405,395 Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 138.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 697,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405,395 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Zogenix worth $13,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,756,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,114,000 after acquiring an additional 18,602 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zogenix during the fourth quarter valued at about $814,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Zogenix by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zogenix by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zogenix by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Zogenix alerts:

NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average is $20.78. Zogenix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $32.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.21). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The business had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Zogenix Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.