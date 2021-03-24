Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.78. 875,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $29.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average is $20.01.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.60 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $95,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,648.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $243,610. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,702,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,841,000 after acquiring an additional 508,693 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,341,000 after acquiring an additional 389,936 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,858,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,206,000 after acquiring an additional 90,320 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth about $29,900,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,531,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,829,000 after acquiring an additional 130,736 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.