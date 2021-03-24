Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Director Lee Lewis Sells 29,567 Shares

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Director Lee Lewis sold 29,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $982,511.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,945.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lee Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Lee Lewis sold 60,000 shares of Hilltop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $1,984,800.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of Hilltop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $2,405,900.00.

HTH opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.20. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $555.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.50 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the third quarter worth $35,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter worth $62,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 47.9% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

HTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilltop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

