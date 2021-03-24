Hills Limited (ASX:HIL) Insider Buys A$14,500.00 in Stock

Hills Limited (ASX:HIL) insider Kenneth Dwyer bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$14,500.00 ($10,357.14).

Kenneth Dwyer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hills alerts:

On Friday, February 26th, Kenneth Dwyer purchased 150,000 shares of Hills stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$23,250.00 ($16,607.14).

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$0.20.

Hills Limited supplies technology solutions to the health, security, surveillance, and IT markets in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Hills Health Solutions and Hills Distribution. It offers security products, such as CCTV and surveillance products, analogue HD cameras, bundle kits, encoders and decoders, IP cameras, lighting, monitors, networking and transmission, recorders, video analytics, and video management software; access control and intrusion products, including access control peripherals and systems, alarm accessories, alarms and intrusion, asset management, batteries and power supplies, cable fire and security, detectors, home integrated systems, intercom systems, locking, security connectors, structured cabling, and wireless security; and fire panels and detectors, fire panel accessories, fire modules, fire speakers strobes, fie miscellaneous, fire suppressions, and fire extinguishers and blankets.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.