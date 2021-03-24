Hill City Capital LP Takes $16.02 Million Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Hill City Capital LP purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 293,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,016,000. Atlas Air Worldwide makes up 8.7% of Hill City Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hill City Capital LP owned approximately 1.07% of Atlas Air Worldwide at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAWW. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Air Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of AAWW stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.82. 9,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.47. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $69.08.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $932.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $103,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 19,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,148 shares of company stock valued at $6,802,835 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.