Hill City Capital LP Makes New Investment in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Hill City Capital LP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000. U.S. Silica accounts for about 0.8% of Hill City Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 278.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the third quarter worth $48,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

NYSE SLCA traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $12.11. The company had a trading volume of 20,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,308. The firm has a market cap of $899.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 3.22. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.73 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

