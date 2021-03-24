HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 30,000 Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Borqs Technologies during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRQS opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27. Borqs Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $7.85.

Borqs Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides development services, software solutions, and products for Android-based smart connected devices in China, India, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Virtual Network Operator Services and Connected Solutions.

