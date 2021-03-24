High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITIF) Stock Price Up 6.3%

High Tide Inc. (OTCMKTS:HITIF) rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 7,308,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 7,780,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.60 price target on shares of High Tide in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.61.

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. The company is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products. The company also operated licensed retail cannabis stores, as well as franchise arrangements and data analytics services.

