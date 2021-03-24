High Falls Advisors Inc Takes $205,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

High Falls Advisors Inc bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $139.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $192.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $148.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.11.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

