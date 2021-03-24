HGC Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE)

HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 123,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IPOE. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $513,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the 4th quarter valued at $10,628,000.

Shares of IPOE traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.48. The company had a trading volume of 23,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,768,738. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $28.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.67.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

