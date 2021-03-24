HGC Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU)

HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,099,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IIIIU. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at $534,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IIIIU traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,407. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

