HGC Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:RAACU)

HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:RAACU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,328,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RAACU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000.

Shares of RAACU stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.12. 15,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,930. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46.

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020.

