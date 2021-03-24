HGC Investment Management Inc. Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE)

HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 123,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPOE. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth approximately $989,000.

Shares of NYSE:IPOE traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.48. 23,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,768,738. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.67.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

