HGC Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vector Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:VACQU)

HGC Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:VACQU) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650,000 shares during the period. HGC Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vector Acquisition were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS VACQU traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.10. 24,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,688. Vector Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.08.

Vector Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

