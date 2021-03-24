Hermez Network Hits Market Capitalization of $30.72 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $30.72 million and $7.97 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $6.54 or 0.00012114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $255.49 or 0.00473476 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00061593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.68 or 0.00162482 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $455.96 or 0.00844975 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00051044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00077060 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io . The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

