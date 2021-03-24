Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $98.00 to $112.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HRI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Herc in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.33.

HRI opened at $97.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.43 and a 200-day moving average of $62.04. Herc has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $110.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Herc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 40,000.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 987.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 1,702.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

