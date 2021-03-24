Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of HEGIF stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. Hengan International Group has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $8.90.

Get Hengan International Group alerts:

Hengan International Group Company Profile

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.