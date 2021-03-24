HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BNP Paribas lowered HelloFresh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of HelloFresh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

OTCMKTS HLFFF traded down $2.27 on Friday, reaching $75.55. 51,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,757. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $92.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.08.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

