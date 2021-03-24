Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Sold by Brown Capital Management LLC

Brown Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,780,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,970 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Helios Technologies worth $148,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 739,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,429,000 after purchasing an additional 71,297 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,823,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLIO. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

HLIO traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.07. 2,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,184. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.26. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 100.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

