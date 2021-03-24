Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC reduced its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 188,611 shares during the period. Boston Properties makes up approximately 2.7% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $49,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BXP. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 236.8% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,186,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 19.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,719,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,195,000 after purchasing an additional 913,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,113,000 after purchasing an additional 579,990 shares during the period. Northwood Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $31,488,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 502,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,545,000 after purchasing an additional 301,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

BXP traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, reaching $104.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,003. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.92%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.06.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

