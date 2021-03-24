Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Trims Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lowered its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Essex Property Trust worth $15,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ESS traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $279.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,060. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.77 and a fifty-two week high of $294.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $267.54 and its 200 day moving average is $238.66.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.50.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

