Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Sells 42,417 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,417 shares during the quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $17,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPG. Mizuho raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Argus cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Shares of SPG traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,408. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $121.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

