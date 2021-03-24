Heard Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Heard Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,656 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 8.4% of Heard Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Heard Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $25,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after buying an additional 157,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,043,100,000 after buying an additional 1,045,762 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,909,790,000 after buying an additional 278,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,045,297,000 after buying an additional 336,890 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.68.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,303.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total transaction of $1,014,976.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,278,094.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,515 shares of company stock valued at $52,971,092. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe stock traded up $7.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $460.20. 5,288,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,847,048. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $289.71 and a one year high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $220.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $466.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.11.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

