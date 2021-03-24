HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Receives $22.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

HSTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $94,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,247. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,193,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,587,000 after acquiring an additional 168,226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 467.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 553,493 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in HealthStream by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 555,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 235,857 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in HealthStream by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 468,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HealthStream by 91.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 428,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after buying an additional 204,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.59. The stock had a trading volume of 133,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,925. The company has a market cap of $711.45 million, a PE ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.66.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.08 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

