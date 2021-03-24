Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.70% of PlayAGS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in PlayAGS by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 306,318 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PlayAGS by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the 4th quarter worth about $640,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in PlayAGS by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 55,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 29,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PlayAGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PlayAGS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.72 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.66.

Shares of AGS opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. PlayAGS Inc has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The firm has a market cap of $292.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 3.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.83.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.28%. The company had revenue of $46.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.48 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

