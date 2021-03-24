Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $1.54 Million Position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:UHT opened at $67.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 0.75. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52-week low of $52.25 and a 52-week high of $114.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.62 and a 200 day moving average of $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.