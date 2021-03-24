Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 112,000 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.11% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,062,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,312 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 289,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 38,214 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,317,000 after acquiring an additional 792,917 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 32.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $54,678.39. Company insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSIG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

NYSE BSIG opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.53. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.26%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.