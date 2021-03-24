Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.48 Million in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,550,000 after buying an additional 1,162,232 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,247,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,385,000 after buying an additional 555,567 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,142,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,232,000 after buying an additional 347,288 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 3,265.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 335,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,765,000 after acquiring an additional 325,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Amdocs by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 993,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,022,000 after acquiring an additional 309,552 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $78.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.13. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $47.75 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

