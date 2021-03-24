Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.41 Million in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,784,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 697,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,656,000 after purchasing an additional 293,811 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,591,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 44.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 840,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,934,000 after buying an additional 260,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,212,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,739,000 after buying an additional 204,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.57.

Shares of RBC opened at $142.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.20. Regal Beloit Co. has a 1-year low of $54.65 and a 1-year high of $159.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $780.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.19 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

