Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 5,495.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,062 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.92.

In other news, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 176,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $8,841,517.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,239 shares in the company, valued at $5,866,639.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 70,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $3,192,357.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,290.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 339,612 shares of company stock valued at $16,569,908.

Shares of NOVA opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.41 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

