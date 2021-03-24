Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 35,450 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 1,661.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,450 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Banner were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Banner by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Banner by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Banner by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Banner in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

In other news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $67,322.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Banner stock opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.43. Banner Co. has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $144.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Banner’s payout ratio is 37.44%.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

