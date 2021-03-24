Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 98,299 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 98,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.10% of Trillium Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VR Adviser LLC grew its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 6.1% in the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 7,204,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,377,000 after acquiring an additional 414,577 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC grew its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 3,053,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,879,000 after acquiring an additional 264,664 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 31.7% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,126,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,005,000 after acquiring an additional 271,055 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 767,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 193,755 shares during the period. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.27. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $20.96.

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, CEO Jan Skvarka sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $375,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,447.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO James T. Parsons sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $134,293.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,293.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,263 shares of company stock worth $661,672 over the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRIL shares. Bloom Burton lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trillium Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.04.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

