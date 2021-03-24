Head-To-Head Comparison: Vale (NYSE:VALE) vs. EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX)

Vale (NYSE:VALE) and EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.0% of Vale shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of EMX Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Vale has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMX Royalty has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vale and EMX Royalty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vale 2 1 11 0 2.64 EMX Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vale presently has a consensus price target of $16.56, indicating a potential downside of 0.15%. Given Vale’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vale is more favorable than EMX Royalty.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vale and EMX Royalty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vale $37.57 billion 2.26 -$1.68 billion $1.60 10.36 EMX Royalty $3.83 million 65.67 -$10.41 million N/A N/A

EMX Royalty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vale.

Profitability

This table compares Vale and EMX Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vale 7.33% 25.65% 10.46% EMX Royalty -68.51% -3.89% -3.70%

Summary

Vale beats EMX Royalty on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vale

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services. The Base Metals segment produces and extracts nickel and its by-products, such as copper, gold, silver, cobalt, precious metals, and others. The Coal segment is involved in the extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal; and provides related logistic services. It also offers platinum group metals. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as in Norway. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

