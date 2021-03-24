Head-To-Head Comparison: Noah (NYSE:NOAH) vs. Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) and Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Noah and Houlihan Lokey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noah 33.83% 12.67% 10.48% Houlihan Lokey 18.06% 19.18% 12.48%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Noah and Houlihan Lokey, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noah 0 1 4 0 2.80 Houlihan Lokey 2 4 0 0 1.67

Noah currently has a consensus target price of $53.46, suggesting a potential upside of 21.80%. Houlihan Lokey has a consensus target price of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.29%. Given Noah’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Noah is more favorable than Houlihan Lokey.

Volatility and Risk

Noah has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Houlihan Lokey has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.2% of Noah shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of Houlihan Lokey shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Houlihan Lokey shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Noah and Houlihan Lokey’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noah $253.09 million 10.62 $119.10 million $2.41 18.21 Houlihan Lokey $1.16 billion 3.91 $183.79 million $3.20 20.57

Houlihan Lokey has higher revenue and earnings than Noah. Noah is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Houlihan Lokey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Houlihan Lokey beats Noah on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service. It offers onshore and offshore fixed income, private equity, secondary market equity, and insurance products; and value-added financial and related services, such as investor education, corporate registration and tax planning, trust, financial leasing, and philanthropy. The company also provides private equity, real estate, secondary market equity, credit, and other investments; and online wealth management, lending, and payment technology services. Noah Holdings Limited was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc., an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions. It also provides financing solutions and capital-raising advisory services for publicly-held and multinational corporations, financial sponsors, and privately-held companies. The Financial Restructuring segment advises debtors, creditors, and other parties-in-interest related to recapitalization/deleveraging transactions. It also provides a range of advisory services, including structuring, negotiation, and confirmation of plans of reorganization; structuring and analysis of exchange offers; corporate viability assessment; dispute resolution and expert testimony; and procuring debtor-in-possession financing. The Financial Advisory Services segment offers valuations of various assets, such as companies, illiquid debt and equity securities, and intellectual property. It also provides fairness opinions in connection with M&A and other transactions, and solvency opinions in connection with corporate spin-offs and dividend recapitalizations; and other types of financial opinions. In addition, this segment offers dispute resolution consulting services. It serves corporations, financial sponsors, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

