Head to Head Comparison: BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) and BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) and BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BCB Bancorp and BankUnited’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCB Bancorp $128.95 million 1.89 $21.03 million $1.20 11.83 BankUnited $1.43 billion 2.82 $313.10 million $3.13 13.85

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than BCB Bancorp. BCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BankUnited, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BCB Bancorp and BankUnited, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCB Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 BankUnited 0 6 8 0 2.57

BCB Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 40.14%. BankUnited has a consensus target price of $35.83, indicating a potential downside of 17.32%. Given BankUnited’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BankUnited is more favorable than BCB Bancorp.

Dividends

BCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. BankUnited pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. BCB Bancorp pays out 46.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BankUnited pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BCB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and BankUnited has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares BCB Bancorp and BankUnited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCB Bancorp 14.85% 8.66% 0.64% BankUnited 15.98% 7.25% 0.59%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.9% of BCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of BankUnited shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of BCB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of BankUnited shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

BCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BankUnited has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BankUnited beats BCB Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, commercial and residential property construction loans, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans; and residential loans secured by one-to-four family dwellings, condominiums, and cooperative units. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. As of June 30, 2020, it operated 31 branch offices in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Newark, Monroe Township, Parsippany, Plainsboro, River Edge, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey; and 3 branches in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bayonne, New Jersey.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services. Its loans portfolio includes commercial loans, including equipment loans, secured and unsecured lines of credit, formula-based loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate term loans and lines of credit, mortgage warehouse lines, letters of credit, small business administration and U.S. department of agriculture product offerings, export-import bank financing products, trade finance, and business acquisition finance credit facilities; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgages; and other consumer loans. The company also offers online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through a network of 70 branches located in 14 Florida counties; and 4 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

