Head-To-Head Analysis: Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) and Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) and Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Meridian has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadence Bancorporation has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Meridian and Cadence Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian 16.13% 16.59% 1.42% Cadence Bancorporation -40.33% 2.70% 0.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Meridian and Cadence Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cadence Bancorporation 0 2 4 1 2.86

Meridian currently has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential downside of 19.86%. Cadence Bancorporation has a consensus price target of $14.67, suggesting a potential downside of 28.03%. Given Meridian’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Meridian is more favorable than Cadence Bancorporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.5% of Meridian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Meridian shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meridian and Cadence Bancorporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian $85.96 million 1.82 $10.48 million $1.73 14.79 Cadence Bancorporation $991.00 million 2.56 $201.96 million $1.72 11.85

Cadence Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Meridian. Cadence Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meridian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Cadence Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Meridian pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cadence Bancorporation pays out 34.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Meridian has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Cadence Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Meridian beats Cadence Bancorporation on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits. It also provides cash management, merchant, title and land settlement, mortgage banking, wealth management, investment advisory, and title insurance services, as well as real estate holding services. The company has 6 full-service banking offices in Pennsylvania; and 13 mortgage loan production offices throughout the Delaware Valley. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time and other deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial, and commercial and residential real estate loans; other consumer loans, such as personal, family and household purposes, auto, boat, and personal installment loans; and shared national credits. In addition, it offers wealth management and other fiduciary, and private banking services under the Linscomb & Williams and Cadence Trust brands. Further, the company provides life, disability, and long-term care insurance products, as well as buy-sell agreements to retail and commercial customers under the Cadence Investment Services brand through financial consultants and advisors, and third party partners, as well as directly. Additionally, it offers correspondent banking products comprising treasury and liquidity management, Fed funds accommodation, wholesale mortgage, and commercial real estate participation services for financial institutions; and payroll and human resources services, payroll cards, and employee health insurance products. The company also provides debit and credit cards; merchant services; employee and payroll benefit solutions; and automated clearing house, lock-box, remote deposit capture, foreign exchange, and other treasury services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 98 branch offices in Texas, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, and Tennessee; and 32 branches throughout Georgia. The company also serves through ATMs and ITMs. Cadence Bancorporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

