HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,884.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,805,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,160,000 after buying an additional 1,714,900 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $90,393,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,758,000 after purchasing an additional 540,322 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,728,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,487,000 after purchasing an additional 379,387 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,079,000 after purchasing an additional 352,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of HCA stock opened at $183.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.74 and a fifty-two week high of $194.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.68.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.29%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,436.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $13,053,517.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,954,483.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,810 shares of company stock worth $19,453,297 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.47.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.