Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Harsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Harsco by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSC opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.51. Harsco has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $22.18.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $508.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Harsco’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Harsco will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

