Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 73.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HARP. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $20.14 on Monday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average is $17.33.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 17,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $425,363.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,105,550 shares of company stock worth $22,244,936. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HARP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 531.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $392,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 13.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,267,000 after buying an additional 132,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

