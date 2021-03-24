Harmony Market Capitalization Reaches $1.84 Billion (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 128.4% against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $1.84 billion and approximately $771.64 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00021699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00048061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.27 or 0.00608488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00066468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00023803 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 12,970,760,079 coins and its circulating supply is 9,293,745,107 coins. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

