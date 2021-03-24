Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HPGLY. Commerzbank cut Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

HPGLY opened at $79.50 on Tuesday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $99.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.57.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

