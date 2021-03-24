HackenAI Achieves Market Capitalization of $344,985.28 (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. HackenAI has a total market capitalization of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HackenAI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.05 or 0.00469461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00062956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.00158844 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.53 or 0.00825848 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00052508 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00076967 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000487 BTC.

About HackenAI

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI . HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai

HackenAI Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HackenAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

