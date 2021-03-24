Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 11,418 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monte Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,569,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 30,777 shares during the period. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 590,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,937,000 after buying an additional 15,788 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,082,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $67.30 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.26 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

