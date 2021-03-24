Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,520 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Flex by 1,344.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Flex during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Flex in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,026,728.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,152,479.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 302,881 shares of company stock worth $5,213,219. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.01.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

