Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 108,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 337,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter valued at $1,400,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 11.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.5% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 158.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Shares of AIV opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $843.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $6.48.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

In related news, Director Terry Considine purchased 100,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $564,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 202,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,020. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.