Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Invests $363,000 in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 744.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 618,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after acquiring an additional 544,963 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 250.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 731,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,930,000 after purchasing an additional 523,289 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 17.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,925,000 after purchasing an additional 482,182 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,625,000 after purchasing an additional 434,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 602.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 448,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,559,000 after purchasing an additional 384,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Shares of LNC opened at $59.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.18. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $18.78 and a 52-week high of $67.37.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In related news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

